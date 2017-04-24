Alex Jones Claims 150 Conquests by Age 16
In the middle of his child custody case, Alex Jones made the odd decision to release a new video claiming he had a massive number of sexual partners as a 16-year-old in Rockwall, Texas. "I'd already had probably -- I hate to brag, but I'm not bragging, it's actually shameful -- probably 150 women, or more, that's conservative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Drudge Retort.
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 min
|James
|9,751
|Heath Dream Team?
|2 hr
|Amy Heard
|15
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|6 hr
|Rachel Maddow
|13
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|7 hr
|Paul Scott
|1
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|19 hr
|Concern
|1
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|Sun
|Concern
|1
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Apr 21
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC