Violent weather kills two boys in Texas

Tornadoes and other violent weather in the South claimed at least two more lives Wednesday in Texas when two boys, ages 11 and 12, were electrocuted by power lines Houses are damaged following a storm early in the morning in Rockwall, Texas on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. A powerful storm system with winds exceeding 60 mph has damaged homes in suburban Dallas, knocked out power to tens of thousands across Texas and brought heavy rain that inundated some areas.

