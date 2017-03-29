The Latest: Storms Knock Out Power, Damage Homes Near Dallas
A powerful storm system with winds exceeding 60 mph has damaged homes in suburban Dallas, knocked out power to tens of thousands across Texas and brought heavy rain that inundated some areas. Roofs and walls were ripped away early Wednesday from homes in Rockwall, northeast of Dallas.
