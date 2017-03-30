The Latest: Storm threat shifts to Ohio Valley, southern US

An unsettled weather pattern was shifting from the Southern Plains to parts of the South and lower Ohio Valley, but forecasters say the storms shouldn't be as bad as originally anticipated John Hampton stands outside his brother's house that was damaged following a storm early in the morning in Rockwall, Texas on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. A powerful storm system with winds exceeding 60 mph has damaged homes in suburban Dallas, knocked out power to tens of thousands across Texas and brought heavy rain that inundated some areas.

