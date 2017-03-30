The Latest: Storm threat shifts to Ohio Valley, southern US
An unsettled weather pattern was shifting from the Southern Plains to parts of the South and lower Ohio Valley, but forecasters say the storms shouldn't be as bad as originally anticipated John Hampton stands outside his brother's house that was damaged following a storm early in the morning in Rockwall, Texas on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. A powerful storm system with winds exceeding 60 mph has damaged homes in suburban Dallas, knocked out power to tens of thousands across Texas and brought heavy rain that inundated some areas.
|long drive on I35
|6 min
|brokennotbent
|10
|Heath Dream Team?
|14 hr
|concerned in heath
|1
|Grown man body slams young boy
|Sat
|ThomasA
|3
|DART coming to Rockwall
|Mar 30
|LULAC Luis
|8
|Rename Rockwall Athletic Fields (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|AmberH
|19
|Door to Door Meat Scam? (Mar '09)
|Mar 28
|bob la tour
|455
|u will never guess what Rockwall planners approved
|Mar 17
|wonderer
|4
