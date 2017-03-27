Spring storm races through North Texas, knocking out power to thousands
A spring storm system packing strong winds and heavy rains raced through North Texas early Wednesday, damaging homes, bringing down trees, power lines and knocking out power to thousands of residents. Damage from the strong winds were reported from Rockwall to Keller as the storms arrived early in the morning, but left in a hurry.
