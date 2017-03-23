Rain could dampen Friday morning commute for Dallas-Fort Worth
Storms are could roll into Dallas-Fort Worth just in time for the Friday morning commute, but severe weather is expected to stay away. After midnight, storms that formed in West Texas will move east but are expected to weaken before reaching Dallas-Fort Worth, said meteorologist Steve Fano with the National Weather Service.
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|long drive on I35
|6 min
|brokennotbent
|10
|Heath Dream Team?
|14 hr
|concerned in heath
|1
|Grown man body slams young boy
|Sat
|ThomasA
|3
|DART coming to Rockwall
|Mar 30
|LULAC Luis
|8
|Rename Rockwall Athletic Fields (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|AmberH
|19
|Door to Door Meat Scam? (Mar '09)
|Mar 28
|bob la tour
|455
|u will never guess what Rockwall planners approved
|Mar 17
|wonderer
|4
