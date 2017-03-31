Dog About Town: Partying in dog parks and more things to do
Four-leggers and their families are invited to party in the dog park at the Irving Animal Care Campus on Saturday during Pet Pawlooza, which will feature games, vendors, food, photos and live music by Texas blues band the Silvertones. There will also be a $5 adoption fee for all animals, low-cost vaccinations and free microchipping and rabies shots while supplies last .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|25 min
|WarForOil
|9,734
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|5 hr
|Michael Moore
|7
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Wed
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Forney the next Rockwall w/o the lake! (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Clay
|36
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
|Heath Dream Team?
|Apr 11
|Inquiring Mind
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC