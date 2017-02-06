Texas Connects Us: 'Bootsburgers'
"I could retire, but why," joked David Mooney. "I'm open two and a half hours a day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|Matthew Houston
|12
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|21 hr
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|21 hr
|FOAD
|4
|Construction
|Sat
|Dawn
|3
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|7
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|23
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC