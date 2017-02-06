Texas Connects Us: 'Bootsburgers'

Texas Connects Us: 'Bootsburgers'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

"I could retire, but why," joked David Mooney. "I'm open two and a half hours a day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockwall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,689
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) 5 hr Matthew Houston 12
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 21 hr FOAD 5
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 21 hr FOAD 4
Construction Sat Dawn 3
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... Sat TrumpWins 7
War for Oil where are you loser????? Sat TrumpWins 23
See all Rockwall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockwall Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Rockwall County was issued at February 06 at 2:35PM CST

Rockwall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockwall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Rockwall, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC