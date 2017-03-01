Rockwall boy creates kid-friendly food drive
ROCKWALL, Texas When we met Kaden Newton at his home in Rockwall, the 7-year-old was sitting on a case of Chef Boyardee spaghetti and meatball cans stacked next to dozens of boxes of Kraft Mac n' Cheese and Bisquick pancake mix. There was much donated food that his mom had to move boxes of vegetable oil if she wanted to get to the baby grand piano in their living room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHOU-TV Houston.
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|18 min
|Gotcha
|9,696
|CenterPoint Apartments Tenant DIED in Dallas. T...
|5 hr
|Tom H
|1
|Allure at Chandler's Landing closing? (Dec '15)
|17 hr
|money pit
|11
|Forney the next Rockwall w/o the lake! (Feb '14)
|18 hr
|James
|35
|Diamond Acres Kennel (Sep '08)
|Thu
|Cynthia from magn...
|39
|Forney Update (Kroger and more!) (Feb '13)
|Wed
|yeehawz
|14
|Teacher Pay---Work 187 days, Pay $45,750 to $5... (Jun '10)
|Feb 25
|abc
|33
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC