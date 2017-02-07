Continue reading Trump offers to `destroy' a Texas senator to help Rockwall sheriff
There's a Texas state senator with a target on his back today, courtesy of President Donald Trump and the Rockwall County sheriff. At a meeting this morning with sheriffs from around the country, Sheriff Harold Eavenson complained about a state senator for getting in the way of some measures he felt would be helpful.
