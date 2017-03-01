7-year-old collects over 7,000 kid-food items for community pantry

This went on for several years: Kaden and his family taking trips to the Helping Hands food pantry in their hometown of Rockwall, Texas, and him growing increasingly concerned about the scarcity of foods that he and many other kids most enjoy. So last week, with his parents' help, Kaden, 7, started his own nonprofit, Mac and Cheese and Pancakes - named for his two favorite things to eat - to collect donations of foods like pasta, soups, snack bars and crackers.

