Watch David Bowie in "Labyrinth," after listening to music from Sweet Spirit, at one of the final Sound & Cinema installments this year. One year ago this morning, the news hit like a thunderbolt across the face : Having kept a terminal cancer diagnosis secret from everyone save his family and closest confidants, David Bowie was dead at the age of 69. From on top of Manhattan Chase to the Botella lanes , tributes flowed like tears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.