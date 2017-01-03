Fun Town RV Adds 9th Store; Buys Happy Trails
Fun Town RV announced the acquisition of Happy Trails RV, representing the Cleburne, Texas-based company's ninth store. According to a press release, Happy Trails RV is located in Rockwall, Texas, "The new location, which will be called Fun Town RV Dallas, is very similar to our recent Denton expansion," said Fun Town RV CEO Jarrod McGhee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
