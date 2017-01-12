Big Business News Along Shores of Lake Ray Hubbard
Work is underway on the $1 billion resort, complete with beach-style waterpark and fountains, along the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. In Rowlett, work is underway on the $1 billion Bayside resort, complete with its Crystal Lagoon, a beach-style water park and Bellagio-like fountains.
