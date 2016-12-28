Mesquite leaders hope things will start looking up for downtown
But that didn't stop Lance Hopkins and a partner from investing in a storefront to launch an antiques business, Relics in Time, in July. Hopkins' wife, a Mesquite native, already had her heartstrings attached to Main Street and Hopkins said he got caught up in he euphoria, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 min
|Encore white trash
|998
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|9 hr
|Nut
|4
|Beware of Firestone in Rockwall (Nov '11)
|12 hr
|Stan
|22
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|Whiny1
|1,489
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Tue
|anonymous
|2
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|Jan 3
|Janet BARNES
|79
|Forney Update (Kroger and more!) (Feb '13)
|Jan 2
|Rascally Rabbit
|10
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC