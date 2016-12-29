Man fires shots during chase from Hun...

Man fires shots during chase from Hunt County to Rockwall, sheriff says

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A suspect fired shots during a chase overnight from Hunt County to a gas station in Rockwall, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said in a press release. Just before midnight Wednesday, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on State Highway 276 in Quinlan, about 21 miles east of Rockwall, according to the press release.

