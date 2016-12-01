Doctor-owners and execs of bankrupt h...

Doctor-owners and execs of bankrupt hospital chain are indicted in massive kickback scheme

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A federal grand jury in Dallas has indicted 21 people related to the now-bankrupt Forest Park Medical Centers, including surgeons and executives, for taking part in a massive illegal kick-back scheme to drum up patients, officials announced Thursday. Forest Park Medical Centers was a chain of five high-end doctor-owned hospitals in North Texas that ran into major financial troubles and allegations of corruption.

