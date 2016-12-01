Doctor-owners and execs of bankrupt hospital chain are indicted in massive kickback scheme
A federal grand jury in Dallas has indicted 21 people related to the now-bankrupt Forest Park Medical Centers, including surgeons and executives, for taking part in a massive illegal kick-back scheme to drum up patients, officials announced Thursday. Forest Park Medical Centers was a chain of five high-end doctor-owned hospitals in North Texas that ran into major financial troubles and allegations of corruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Rockwall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|4 hr
|4sure
|30
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|16 hr
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|22 hr
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|23 hr
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
|Dickey's Pit Barbecue opens in Sunland Park
|Thu
|Observer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rockwall Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC