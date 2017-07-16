Get Closer To The Beach This Summer With Ocean Hair
Sea salt spray isn't the only way to get beachy hair. It's perfect for making your hair look gently tousled as if you spent the day by the sea, but what if you wanted your hair to resemble the waves themselves? Enter Ocean blue hair, which is the latest trend to sweep Instagram.
