FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to Deliver Keynote at RAPS Regulatory Convergence

Rockville, MD, USA, July 03, 2017 -- US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, will address the global regulatory community on 10 September, delivering the opening keynote remarks at the 2017 Regulatory Convergence conference at National Harbor on the DC Waterfront. The Convergence is the largest annual meeting of healthcare product regulatory professionals and the signature annual event of the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society .

