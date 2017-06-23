Threat Intelligence Provider Recorded Future Launches Partner Program
Threat intelligence company Recorded Future is throwing open its sales channel to VARs with a partner program in which they can help give customers a heads-up on current and emerging security threats. Recorded Future, based in the Boston area, announced the program on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis...
|May '17
|darkness falls
|1
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May '17
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC