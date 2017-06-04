Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Presents Preli...

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Efficacy Data from the...

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Efficacy Data from the Ongoing Phase IIa Clinical Trial of RX-3117 in Metastatic Bladder Cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2017 Annual Meeting RX-3117 Monotherapy Increased Progression Free Survival and Showed Evidence of Tumor Shrinkage in Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer Resistant to Gemcitabine who had Failed on Multiple Prior Treatments ROCKVILLE, Md., June 04, 2017 -- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced an interim update on the safety and efficacy of RX-3117 in an ongoing Phase IIa clinical trial in metastatic bladder cancer at the American Society for Clinical Oncology 2017 Annual Meeting.

