O.A.R returns to Tropicana Atlantic City

58 min ago

Great news for rock fans - O.A.R.'s stOARies Tour includes a stop at Tropicana Atlantic City Casino & Resort . See this knockout band in the Tropicana Showroom on Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Since forming while in high school in Rockville, Maryland, O.A.R. has become one of the most beloved bands in the rock world.

