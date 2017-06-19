Last Safe Track Surge Closes Two Stations
The last SafeTrack surge has Shady Grove and Rockville Metro stations closed through Sunday, June 25. Red Line service on the rest of the line is a bit less frequent, with trains coming every 4 to 8 minutes instead of 3 to 6 minutes. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is managing traffic by working with police to control traffic at key intersections, adjusting traffic signal timing to improve traffic flow and suspending road repair projects along key commuter roads.
