In trying to celebrate diversity, Maryland city creates a flag flap
After a spike in hate crimes over the winter, Rockville, Maryland officials came up with what they thought would be the ideal way to affirm the city's commitment to diversity and inclusion: fly the flags of all 193 member countries of the United Nations from downtown light poles. "Did you know that more than a ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daytime mall slashing occurred at behest of 16-...
|Mon
|victor
|1
|First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis...
|May '17
|darkness falls
|1
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May '17
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC