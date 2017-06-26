How to Fight Elder Financial Abuse
Elder financial abuse is appalling but all too common: Worldwide, 6.8% of those age 60 or over have been financially abused, according to the World Health Organization. But there are simple ways for advisors and family members to help protect older folks, writes MarketWatch .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barron's.
