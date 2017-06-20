Duck Donuts is opening in White Marsh

Duck Donuts is opening in White Marsh

Topped with sprinkles, covered in bacon or dipped in powdered sugar, Duck Donuts is bringing its made-to-order doughnuts to Baltimore County. The North Carolina-based doughnut shop is opening at 5272 Campbell Blvd. in the Nottingham Square shopping center in White Marsh.

