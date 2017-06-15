D.C. sniper asks for new sentencing i...

D.C. sniper asks for new sentencing in light of Supreme Court rulings on juveniles

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

An attorney for a man who pleaded guilty in a series of 2002 sniper attacks that terrified the Washington region asked a judge Thursday to grant him a new sentencing hearing. Citing recent Supreme Court decisions against mandatory life without parole for juveniles, the attorney for Lee Boyd Malvo - who was 17 when he took part in the crimes - said his client should be given a chance to show he could be rehabilitated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis... May '17 darkness falls 1
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... May '17 Frogface Kate 9
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 22
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar '17 pissedo ffandmada... 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC