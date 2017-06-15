D.C. sniper asks for new sentencing in light of Supreme Court rulings on juveniles

An attorney for a man who pleaded guilty in a series of 2002 sniper attacks that terrified the Washington region asked a judge Thursday to grant him a new sentencing hearing. Citing recent Supreme Court decisions against mandatory life without parole for juveniles, the attorney for Lee Boyd Malvo - who was 17 when he took part in the crimes - said his client should be given a chance to show he could be rehabilitated.

