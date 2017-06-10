Cyclists are told to use crosswalks, but Maryland law left them unprotected
Alyx Walker, sitting, is comforted by her mother Gail Walker at the ghost bike for Frank Towers along Veirs Mill Road in Silver Spring, Md. The Toyota 4Runner struck Frank Towers as he rode his green Trek bicycle - a recent Christmas gift - across a busy Montgomery County road exactly where he was supposed to: in the crosswalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis...
|May 16
|darkness falls
|1
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May '17
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC