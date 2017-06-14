Customers can reclaim clothes from evicted Montgomery Co. dry cleaners new
Courtesy Custom Cleaners in Rockville, Maryland, has closed, but customers can pick up their clothing at the Montgomery County Council Office in Rockville. The Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection is urging customers of the dry cleaners on 180 Rollins Avenue to file an online complaint with the office in order to pick up their items.
