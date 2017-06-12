Covenant Awards for excellence in Jew...

Covenant Awards for excellence in Jewish education announced

The founding principal of a Modern Orthodox Jewish high school, the national director of an organization that works for the inclusion for children with special needs, and the co-founder of an adult Jewish learning organization are the recipients of the 2017 Covenant Awards for excellence in Jewish education. The New York-based Covenant Foundation announced the recipients of the awards, among the highest honors in Jewish education, on Tuesday.

