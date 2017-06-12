Covenant Awards for excellence in Jewish education announced
The founding principal of a Modern Orthodox Jewish high school, the national director of an organization that works for the inclusion for children with special needs, and the co-founder of an adult Jewish learning organization are the recipients of the 2017 Covenant Awards for excellence in Jewish education. The New York-based Covenant Foundation announced the recipients of the awards, among the highest honors in Jewish education, on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis...
|May 16
|darkness falls
|1
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May '17
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC