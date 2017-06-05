Chesapeake IRB Announces Acquisition Of MaGil IRB

Chesapeake IRB , the leading technology-enabled independent institutional review board serving the clinical research industry, announced it has acquired MaGil IRB , a central IRB located in Rockville, Md. The MaGil acquisition provides Chesapeake with additional AAHRPP-accredited review capacity and a talented staff that further broadens Chesapeake's presence for CROs, pharmaceutical companies and biotech companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.