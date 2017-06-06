Chesapeake IRB Acquires Institutional Biosafety Corp.
Chesapeake IRB , a technology-enabled independent institutional review board serving the clinical research industry, has acquired Institutional Biosafety Corporation , a provider of institutional biosafety committee services located in Rockville, MD. The acquisition expands Chesapeake's services with the capability to provide review and oversight of research using recombinant or synthetic DNA molecules, including clinical trials involving genetic engineering and gene therapy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis...
|May 16
|darkness falls
|1
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May 12
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC