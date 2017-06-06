Chesapeake IRB Acquires Institutional...

Chesapeake IRB Acquires Institutional Biosafety Corp.

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Contract Pharma Breaking News

Chesapeake IRB , a technology-enabled independent institutional review board serving the clinical research industry, has acquired Institutional Biosafety Corporation , a provider of institutional biosafety committee services located in Rockville, MD. The acquisition expands Chesapeake's services with the capability to provide review and oversight of research using recombinant or synthetic DNA molecules, including clinical trials involving genetic engineering and gene therapy.

