Attorney expected in courthouse where...

Attorney expected in courthouse where he practices - to plead guilty in sex sting

Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Washington Post

Maryland attorney Michael Dobbs is expected to plead guilty in a courthouse where he practices to sexual solicitiation of a minor. A longtime defense attorney in Maryland intends to plead guilty to sexual solicitation of a minor, according to new records filed in a police sting case that stunned the Montgomery County legal community.

