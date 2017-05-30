ASCO Announces 2017 Honors, Including Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Melvin Shipp
ROCKVILLE, Md.- The Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry has announced the recipients of the 2017 Special Recognition Awards. The awards will be presented at the ASCO annual luncheon in Washington D.C. on June 21. Dr. Melvin Shipp, Dean Emeritus of The Ohio State University, College of Optometry and former Assistant Dean for Clinical Services and Director of Clinics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, School of Optometry , will be awarded the ASCO Lifetime Achievement Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis...
|May 16
|darkness falls
|1
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May 12
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC