ASCO Announces 2017 Honors, Including Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Melvin Shipp

ROCKVILLE, Md.- The Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry has announced the recipients of the 2017 Special Recognition Awards. The awards will be presented at the ASCO annual luncheon in Washington D.C. on June 21. Dr. Melvin Shipp, Dean Emeritus of The Ohio State University, College of Optometry and former Assistant Dean for Clinical Services and Director of Clinics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, School of Optometry , will be awarded the ASCO Lifetime Achievement Award.

