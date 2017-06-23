23 Optometry Schools Participate in T...

23 Optometry Schools Participate in Todaya s Virtual Fair for Prospective Students

ROCKVILLE, Md.-The Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry is sponsoring a free online "virtual fair" for prospective optometry students beginning at 9 a.m. today . Twenty-three ASCO-member schools and colleges are expected to have admissions representatives participate online in the virtual fair, according to an announcement by the New England College of Optometry .

