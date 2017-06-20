2016 - 2017 Diverse Minds Winners
In addition, the teacher who advised Feng, Sarah Debnam, received a $1,000 grant to use for classroom or organizational materials. Thomas Sprigg Wootton High School received a $500 grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at B'nai B'rith.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis...
|May '17
|darkness falls
|1
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May '17
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC