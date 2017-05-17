Video Showing Girl Going in Rockville High School Bathroom With Boy Raises Security Questions
Surveillance video from inside a Maryland high school where two students were accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in a boy's bathroom appears to show the moments before the girl entered the bathroom and is raising questions about whether Montgomery County Public Schools are keeping students safe enough. The video shows an almost empty hallway where the girl walks hand-in-hand with a taller boy to a boy's bathroom and enters.
