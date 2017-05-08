Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped Rockville Rape Charges
There are 1 comment on the NewsBusters.org story from Monday, titled Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped Rockville Rape Charges. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:
Reports that charges were dropped against the alleged Rockville rapists led Univision to revert to its usual biases, with coverage that smeared conservatives and took immigration advocacy reporting to an absurd extreme. It is no stretch whatsoever to say that Univision's grotesque coverage of the Rockville developments echoed that of the rest of the establishment media - that is, to treat dropped rape charges due to a quirk in Maryland's rape statute as though it were a Cinco De Mayo Miracle.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,795
Location hidden
|
#1 Monday
romos needs to go back into the corner on time out.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote DemocRat again,they love Rapist
|May 6
|NLDM
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Mar '17
|The Mule
|6
|Turn the Rapist loose-------
|Mar '17
|you are sick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC