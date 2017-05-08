Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheer...

Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped Rockville Rape Charges

There are 1 comment on the NewsBusters.org story from Monday, titled Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped Rockville Rape Charges. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:

Reports that charges were dropped against the alleged Rockville rapists led Univision to revert to its usual biases, with coverage that smeared conservatives and took immigration advocacy reporting to an absurd extreme. It is no stretch whatsoever to say that Univision's grotesque coverage of the Rockville developments echoed that of the rest of the establishment media - that is, to treat dropped rape charges due to a quirk in Maryland's rape statute as though it were a Cinco De Mayo Miracle.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,795

Location hidden
#1 Monday
romos needs to go back into the corner on time out.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote DemocRat again,they love Rapist May 6 NLDM 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar '17 pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Mar '17 The Mule 6
Turn the Rapist loose------- Mar '17 you are sick 2
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC