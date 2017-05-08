There are on the NewsBusters.org story from Monday, titled Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped Rockville Rape Charges. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:

Reports that charges were dropped against the alleged Rockville rapists led Univision to revert to its usual biases, with coverage that smeared conservatives and took immigration advocacy reporting to an absurd extreme. It is no stretch whatsoever to say that Univision's grotesque coverage of the Rockville developments echoed that of the rest of the establishment media - that is, to treat dropped rape charges due to a quirk in Maryland's rape statute as though it were a Cinco De Mayo Miracle.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.