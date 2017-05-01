The Eagles Drafted a Snake Guy

The Eagles Drafted a Snake Guy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Phillymag.com

Eagles fourth-round pick Mack Hollins has a major thing for reptiles. The 6'4" wide receiver keeps two large snakes for pets, and once he even tried to convince his college roommates that an alligator was a necessary addition to their abode.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar '17 pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Mar '17 The Mule 6
Turn the Rapist loose------- Mar '17 you are sick 2
News Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ... Mar '17 The Mule 39
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC