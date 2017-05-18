The Daily Record honors 2017 Leadership in Law Award winners
More than 350 members of Maryland's legal community gathered at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport Hotel on May 11 for The Daily Record's Leadership in Law awards to honor attorneys and judges who have made a difference in their profession - and in the communities where they serve and live. Twenty-four people received the Leadership in Law award, which The Daily Record has handed out since 2001.
