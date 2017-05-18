Study Shows 54 Percent Drop in Infect...

Study Shows 54 Percent Drop in Infections Among Nursing Home Patients

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

The project adapted AHRQ's Comprehensive Unit-based Safety Program for use in long-term care facilities. Data from nursing homes in 38 states were included in the new analysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis... May 16 darkness falls 1
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... May 16 LEO 478 10
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar '17 pissedo ffandmada... 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC