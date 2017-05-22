Rockville Looks to Ban Outdoor Smokin...

Rockville Looks to Ban Outdoor Smoking at Restaurants

Monday May 22 Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

Fourteen years after a ban on smoking went into affect inside its restaurants, the city of Rockville tonight will be giving a final vote to banning it outside restaurants. The ban would affect any business that serves food and has an outdoor dining area, Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton said.

