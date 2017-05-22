Rockville council votes to make outdoor dining and drinking smoke-free
World of Beer in Rockville is one of a couple of places in the city that already ban outside smoking. The Rockville City Council voted 4-to-1 Monday night to prohibit smoking or vaping in open-air sections of restaurants and bars, becoming only the second Maryland locality to mandate smoke-free outdoor drinking and dining.
