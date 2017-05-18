RAPS and Industry Experts Join Forces for Dedicated MDR Workshop
Rockville, MD, USA and Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, May 18, 2017 -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society is bringing together a panel of Europe's top industry experts to deliver a dedicated workshop on the new EU regulations for medical devices and in vitro diagnostic devices. Offered for the first time in Europe, the workshop will also feature the European Commission's policy and legal officer in the field of medical devices, Salvatore Scalzo, who will provide insight and an introduction to the new legislation and its implications.
