RAPS and Industry Experts Join Forces...

RAPS and Industry Experts Join Forces for Dedicated MDR Workshop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Rockville, MD, USA and Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, May 18, 2017 -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society is bringing together a panel of Europe's top industry experts to deliver a dedicated workshop on the new EU regulations for medical devices and in vitro diagnostic devices. Offered for the first time in Europe, the workshop will also feature the European Commission's policy and legal officer in the field of medical devices, Salvatore Scalzo, who will provide insight and an introduction to the new legislation and its implications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis... Tue darkness falls 1
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... Tue LEO 478 10
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar '17 pissedo ffandmada... 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Montgomery County was issued at May 17 at 4:35PM EDT

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC