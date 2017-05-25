Police arrest man they say was buying...

Police arrest man they say was buying blood from people at vacant D.C. apartment

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Washington Post

A 43-year-old man has been charged with paying people $30 to draw samples of their blood, which D.C. police said he was storing in "large quantities" in an abandoned apartment near Nationals Park in Southwest Washington. An arrest affidavit said police stumbled on the makeshift operation when a patrol officer saw people - many described in court documents as "habitual substance abusers" - congregating Monday afternoon in front of a three-story brick apartment building at P and First streets.

