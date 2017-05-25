Police arrest man they say was buying blood from people at vacant D.C. apartment
A 43-year-old man has been charged with paying people $30 to draw samples of their blood, which D.C. police said he was storing in "large quantities" in an abandoned apartment near Nationals Park in Southwest Washington. An arrest affidavit said police stumbled on the makeshift operation when a patrol officer saw people - many described in court documents as "habitual substance abusers" - congregating Monday afternoon in front of a three-story brick apartment building at P and First streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis...
|May 16
|darkness falls
|1
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May 12
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC