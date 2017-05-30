Parents Need More From Children's Stores

Parents Need More From Children's Stores

Tuesday May 23

With reports that 41-year-old children's apparel chain Gymboree will be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and shuttering 350 stores nationwide, questions about the kids retail market mount. Has online shopping fundamentally changed the way that parents shop for their kids' clothes? Or is there still space for the Gymborees of the world? The answer to both questions, as is the case with most questions percolating in the ongoing brick-and-mortar versus e-commerce debate, is both yes and no.

