MRC Defends Pushing Now-Retracted Immigrant Rape Claim: Hey, It Could've Been True
In March, the Media Research Center hopped on the right-wing anti-immigrant bandwagon in order to exploit allegations that a 14-year-old girl at a Rockville, Md., high school was sexually assaulted by two students who were undocumented immigrants. The MRC's Brittany Hughes even scored a Fox News appearance where she "lambasted ABC, CBS, and NBC for their callous refusal to cover the alleged heinous rape of a female student in a Washington D.C. suburban high school by two men and one of which is here in the country illegally."
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First lady: Barron Trump to attend private Epis...
|May 16
|darkness falls
|1
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May 16
|LEO 478
|10
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
