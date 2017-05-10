Immigrant Arrested By ICE After Montg...

Immigrant Arrested By ICE After Montgomery Co. Fails To Honor Detainer

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Enforcement and Removal Operations took Mario Granados-Alvarado into custody on May 4, a day after he posted bond in Montgomery County relating to another arrest. According to WJLA-TV, Granados-Alvarado was originally arrested by Montgomery County officers on May 1 after being accused of bringing an AR-15 onto school property -- they found the weapon in the trunk of a blue Mazda that he was driving.

Rockville, MD

