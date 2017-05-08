ICE: Md. teen facing weapons charges should not have been released new

A Silver Spring, Maryland, teen charged with bringing an assault rifle to his high school was released on bond despite having an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer in his name. Montgomery County police arrested Mario Granados-Alvarado, 18, at Einstein High School in Kensington, Maryland, on May 3 after finding an AR-15 in his car trunk , which they said was stolen from a Rockville police cruiser.

