Emmes Group Recognized In Eye Disease Research Published By The...
Dr. Paul VanVeldhuisen was One of the Authors and Study Investigators ROCKVILLE, Md., May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Emmes Corporation today announced that Dr. Paul VanVeldhuisen, chief operating officer and principal investigator, co-authored a study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association . The study focused on the efficacy and safety of a commonly used, off-label drug called Avastin in treating macular edema due to central retinal vein occlusion.
